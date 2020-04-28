



– It may not seem like it but it’s an Election Day in Maryland. Polls will be open until 8 p.m.

A special election is being held Tuesday, April 28, to fill the vacant seat left by late Rep. Elijah Cummings in the 7th congressional district.

The district is made up of parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.

Voters will choose between Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik.

Nikki Charlson of the Maryland State Board of Elections said they prefer voters mail in their ballots but they understand not everyone will be able to do so.

“Our strong recommendation is to use the mail-in ballot since it is the best way to keep people healthy,” Charlson said.

Across the entire district, which includes parts of Baltimore and Howard counties as well as Baltimore City, there will be just three open polling places:

Edmondson High School, 501 North Athol Avenue, Baltimore;

Martin’s West, 6817 Dogwood Road, Windsor Mill; and

The Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship.

Voters will be able to register to vote in person if they need to.

Mail-in balloting isn’t new, but the scale of the election requires some big adjustments. Paper ballots have gone out and they need to be postmarked by Tuesday. No stamp is needed.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

