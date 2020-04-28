Comments
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy earlier this year.
Police said Robert William Taylor, Jr., 30, of Baltimore, stabbed a 14-year-old boy who was arguing with an employee of the America’s Best Wings in the 3500 block of Washington Boulevard. The stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. on January 24.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
Police got an arrest warrant for Taylor the following day but have not found him.
Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts or the stabbing is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.