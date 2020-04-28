BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City COVID-19 dashboard has a new addition- nursing home data.
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa announced the dashboard has been updated to now include new data points she says are “critical” to Baltimore City’s coordinated response to the pandemic.
“Our approach to this pandemic has been rooted in transparency and data sharing to allow the health department and our partners make informed decisions about new testing locations, staff capacity and our gradual recovery as a city and health system,”
The updates to the COVID-19 dashboard include data for hospital equipment being used, including the number of ventilators, the number of patients in intensive care and acute care units. It also includes the number of COVID-19 tests in the city- both positive and negative results, the number of people in city-supported isolation sites and how many meals are distributed as part of the city’s emergency release efforts.
“The data will be used to ensure our pandemic response is equitable across geographic and demographic lines,” the city health commissioner said.
She said the dashboard will provide a listing of the aggregate number of cases in all nursing homes in Baltimore City and the fatalities that occur in those facilities.
The Maryland Department of Health will start releasing nursing home data related to COVID-19 cases as well, including the name, jurisdiction, number of cases and number of deaths and will be updated weekly.
Check out the Baltimore City COVID-19 dashboard here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.