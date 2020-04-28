BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens, like the rest of the 31 NFL teams, are adapting to a new normal this offseason. Organized team activities seem to be an unlikely part of the process this year due to the current realities of the coronavirus pandemic. So, the organization has pivoted to the virtual world.

The team is beginning one-on-one meetings this week with their new rookie class to take them through the playbook and get them up to speed with the team’s schemes. It’s going to be a different offseason than expected for these rookies, but that doesn’t mean the Ravens expect any less in the form of contributions on the field.

“What you want, is you want them ready to compete,” said head coach John Harbaugh. “We’re not drafting them to redshirt them. We’re drafting them to play them as a freshman, we want them to play. And we’re going to do everything we can to get them ready and get them on the field. Even though we won’t be hand-in-hand so to speak, we’ll be socially distanced, but we can still teach our offense our defense and our special teams.”

With a draft class featuring 10 players and another 20 undrafted free-agent signees, it’s a big influx of young talent to the roster. That group will be expected to learn quickly and in a new way as the 2020 season approaches over the next few months.