BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and three others injured in three separate shootings overnight Tuesday in Baltimore.

According to city police, the first incident was reported Monday night in the 500 block of Chateau Road in north Baltimore.

Officers responded to a report of a discharging around 8:20 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his hand and leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in good condition.

The man told police a red car drove the block and someone opened fire without warning.

Northern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Another shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. in the 5300 block of Sinclair Lane.

There, officers found 34-year-old Joseph Washington inside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was also found inside the apartment building suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his lower back. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling the area of 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue when a 27-year-old man came up to the patrol car and said he was shot.

The officer called for a medic who arrived and took the man to an area hospital. The victim was shot in the thigh and expected to recover.

The man told detectives that he was in the 2800 block of Spaulding Avenue when an unknown suspect came up to him and allegedly tried to rob him. He was shot when the victim struggled to disarm the suspect.

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.