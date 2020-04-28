ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer is back on the force after recovering from the coronavirus.
In a video message posted on the police department’s Twitter page Tuesday, Lt. Steven Thomas thanked the community for its support, recounting having a fever of 103 degrees and spending 10 days in self-quarantine before being hospitalized and testing positive for COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Thomas said he spent a week in the hospital, including two days in intensive care. He had pneumonia in both lungs, he said.
The lieutenant also battled depression while in the hospital but credited his training and support from the department and the community with helping him heal emotionally.
Lt. Thomas was lucky enough to survive an ICU stay with COVID19. In this video he talks about how emotional support and mental health were instrumental in his physical recovery. Glad to have you back Lt!!
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) April 28, 2020
“My department was sensational,” he said. “Before I was hospitalized, they were extremely supportive. My captain was in constant contact with my wife… Once I was in the hospital, the support was even ten-fold.”
Thomas said he returned to work and worked a full week last week.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.