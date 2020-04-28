SPECIAL ELECTIONKweisi Mfume Declared Winner Of 7th District Special Election
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer is back on the force after recovering from the coronavirus.

In a video message posted on the police department’s Twitter page Tuesday, Lt. Steven Thomas thanked the community for its support, recounting having a fever of 103 degrees and spending 10 days in self-quarantine before being hospitalized and testing positive for COVID-19.

Thomas said he spent a week in the hospital, including two days in intensive care. He had pneumonia in both lungs, he said.

The lieutenant also battled depression while in the hospital but credited his training and support from the department and the community with helping him heal emotionally.

“My department was sensational,” he said. “Before I was hospitalized, they were extremely supportive. My captain was in constant contact with my wife… Once I was in the hospital, the support was even ten-fold.”

Thomas said he returned to work and worked a full week last week.

