BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — With visitation eliminated at senior centers due to the coronavirus pandemic, those living inside can begin to feel isolated from their loved ones, but a group in Bel Air decided to pay a nursing home a visit — social distancing style.

On Tuesday afternoon, seniors at the Brightview Senior Living Facility in Bel Air lined out outside as car after car drove by filled with waving and smiling people.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic; around half of all coronavirus-related deaths in Maryland have happened at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, data released Tuesday shows.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

