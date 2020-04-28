



A Washington, D.C.-based analytics firm is using its skills to help the public track and better understand coronavirus cases by ZIP code.

The firm has created an online interactive map breaking down the reported COVID-19 cases so people can access crucial information about cases in their communities.

“It really is our best chance to understand where is this epidemic is hitting people the worst,” Edgeworth Analytics’ CEO John Johnson said.

The data included in the map comes from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office and is crossed with census data on each ZIP code’s demographics. It includes things like racial makeup, population density, poverty rates and age distribution.

“It just gives you a much more granular look at where the cases are happening in the state of Maryland,” Johnson said.

The map is updated daily and also shows where each ZIP code ranks in the state.

One metric that stands out on the map is population density, Johnson said.

“It is not surprising that more densely populated areas are definitely the ones where we see the cases of coronavirus spreading more quickly,” he said.

Johnson hopes the map will serve as a useful tool to help people through these unprecedented times.

“In this environment where people are very afraid, there’s a lot of fear,” he said. “Providing the best available numbers we have can certainly help guide decisions.”

To check out the map, click here.

