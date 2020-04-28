



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $1.6 million in grants for Maryland companies making personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty Maryland businesses making face shields, masks, gowns and ventilators received grant money.

“Ramping up our supply of PPE is a critical building block in our state’s recovery plan, and we are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to secure these resources for our front line workers,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank and commend the local businesses who have shifted their operations and increased production to help us save lives and flatten the curve.”

The $5 million program was created to help ensure there was enough PPE for frontline healthcare workers and first responders as well as other essential businesses.

“We quickly created this program to address an immediate critical need, and our business community has responded in a big way,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “Many of these companies have had to rapidly ramp up production of these items, while others pivoted completely from their normal operations and came up with a creative way they could help, with some adding new jobs in the process.”

Here’s a list of businesses that received grant money.

Grant Recipient County Typical Production COVID-19 Production Awesome Ninja Labs Baltimore City Medical devices Face shields CoastTec Carroll Battery back-ups for computers Battery packs for Vyaire ventilators CR Daniels Howard Textile, plastics, and metal manufacturing Face masks and gowns DiPole Materials Baltimore City Custom nanofiber manufacturing Filters for medical masks and respirators DVF Corporation Washington Metal and plastic fabrications Plastic components of respirators Fashions Unlimited Baltimore City Apparel manufacturing Surgical masks and protective gowns Fabrication Events Howard Special event decor Face masks, head coverings, and other PPE Harbor Designs Baltimore City Manufacturing design and engineering Ventilators Hardwire, LLC Worcester Bulletproof body armor and equipment for law enforcement and the military Face shields K&W Finishing Baltimore City Traditional die cutting, coating, and other bindery services Face shields Key Technologies Baltimore City Medical devices Blower units for positive air pressure respirators LAI International Carroll Components for aerospace and defense,medical devices, and infrastructure systems Face shields Manta BioFuels Baltimore County Energy technology Face shields Marty’s Bag Works Anne Arundel Canvas boating products, cushions, laser printing, and bags Surgical masks, face shields, and lightweight gowns Nations Photo Lab Baltimore County Full-service photo printing Face shields NRL & Associates Queen Anne’s Ultra-precision machining, fabrication, and assembly Ventilators Potomac Photonics Baltimore County Biotech and medical devices PPE visors Rankin Upholstery Montgomery Auto, marine, aircraft and custom upholstery Masks, gowns, and other PPE Strouse Carroll Adhesive solutions N-95 masks X-Laser Howard Laser light show systems Face shields

