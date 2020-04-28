ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state health department has released more detailed information about the number of coronavirus cases and deaths at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The data shows just over half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths and more than one in five of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have been at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and correctional facilities.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The highest number of cases at a nursing home is 220 at FutureCare In Lochearn. The highest number of deaths at a nursing home is 33 at Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation in La Plata.
There have also been 49 confirmed cases at the Prince George’s County Jail, where inmates have sued the county over its response to the virus. The county has sought to have the lawsuit thrown out.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.