



There are now over 20,000 cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and over 900 people have died, according to state numbers released Tuesday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 20,113 cases in the state, and 929 people have died from the virus with 87 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 626 coronavirus cases since Monday.

More than 87,600 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. At this time, 1,295 people have been released from isolation. There are currently 1,528 people hospitalized as a result of the virus.

There are 977 people in acute care and 551 in intensive care.

There have been 4,268 people ever hospitalized for the virus in Maryland, state data shows.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state- with over 500 cases.

20783, 537 cases, Prince George’s

20906, 388 cases, Montgomery

20904, 352 cases, Montgomery

20706, 345 cases, Prince George’s

21215, 343 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany: 115 (5)

AA: 1,571, (70) 8*

Balt City: 1,977, (83) 7*

Balt County: 2,631, (94) 13*

Calvert: 139, (8)

Caroline: 69

Carroll: 416, (44)

Cecil: 163, (6)

Charles: 539, (38) 1*

Dorchester:52, (2)

Frederick:870, (42) 6*

Garrett:4

Harford:358, (6) 7*

Howard:802, (17) 1*

Kent:73, (4)

MoCo:4,003, (201) 20*

PG:5,496, (195) 11*

QA:55, (4)

St. Mary’s:145, (7)

Somerset:20

Talbot:34, (1)

Wash:187, (3)

Wicomico:340, (5)

Worcester: 54 (1)

Data not available: (93) 13*

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by age:

0-9: 246

10-19: 512

20-29: 2,293 (6)

30-39: 3,367 (13) 1*

40-49: 3,555 (19) 2*

50-59: 3,675 (61) 7*

60-69: 2,835 (139) 10*

70-79: 1,973 (219) 12*

80+: 1,657 (377) 43*

Data not available: (95) 12*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 7,432 (365) 25*

Asian (NH): 424, (36) 2*

White (NH): 4,708, (362) 46*

Hispanic: 3,309 (58) 2*

Other (NH): 721, (15)

Data not available: 3,519, (93) 12*

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by gender:

Female: 10,750 (449) 50*

Male: 9,363 (480) 37*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.