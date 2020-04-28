



Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Tuesday that all of their high school proms will be canceled due to the coronavirus.

Schools have been closed since March 13 and will at least been closed through May 15.

Although the news is heartbreaking for students, especially seniors, Superintendent George Arlotto said he’s excited about ongoing plans to celebrate the class of 2020.

“Prom is a rite of passage and a highlight for almost every senior, and we have held out hope that we would be able to hold those events in some form or fashion,” Dr. Arlotto said. “Maryland’s recovery plan announced by Gov. Hogan on Friday is a common-sense approach to rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic, but the timeline and the ongoing restrictions on large-group gatherings, unfortunately, do not allow for us to hold proms.”

High school graduation ceremonies, which are set to begin May 29, have not yet been canceled. High school administrators are planning virtual senior awards nights and similar events to honor this year’s graduates.

“This is not a place we ever envisioned being when the school year started, but circumstances entirely out of our control have put us here,” Dr. Arlotto said. “We are determined to do everything we can to pay tribute to our amazing seniors in the best possible way we can given the circumstances.”

Dr. Arlotto said a decision on transforming graduation ceremonies to a virtual venue will be made in the near future.

