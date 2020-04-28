Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says a second inmate has died related to the COVID-19 virus.
The victim was an inmate in his 60s who had a number of “serious underlying medical conditions,” and had been living at the Jessup Correctional Institution before being hospitalized on April 13.
He died Monday night, the department said.
The department said it cannot identify or further discuss the man who died, in accordance with state and federal privacy laws.
This is the second death of a state prison inmate, and the second at the Jessup Correctional Institution.