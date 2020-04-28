SPECIAL ELECTIONPolls Open For Maryland's Special Election In 7th Congressional District
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Jessup Correctional Institution, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says a second inmate has died related to the COVID-19 virus.

The victim was an inmate in his 60s who had a number of “serious underlying medical conditions,” and had been living at the Jessup Correctional Institution before being hospitalized on April 13.

He died Monday night, the department said.

The department said it cannot identify or further discuss the man who died, in accordance with state and federal privacy laws.

This is the second death of a state prison inmate, and the second at the Jessup Correctional Institution.

Comments

Leave a Reply