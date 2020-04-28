SPECIAL ELECTIONPolls Open For Maryland's Special Election In 7th Congressional District
SUNBURY, Pa. (WJZ) — Grocery store chain Weis Markets has begun checking all employees’ temperatures before they start their shifts, the company said Tuesday.

The new policy has taken effect at grocery stores, manufacturing facilities and the company’s distribution center.

Weis said it will use non-contact infrared thermometers to screen employees; anyone with a high temperature will be sent home.

