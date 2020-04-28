



During these challenging times, Boy Scouts from the Arrowhead District in northwest Baltimore just wanted to connect with one another. They had no idea that in doing so they would get worldwide attention.

Last weekend, instead of heading outdoors for their Camporee event, they made it a virtual event. Soon, people as far as Vietnam were watching.

The camporee usually draws around 400 people, but with social distancing orders in place, their gathering wouldn’t be allowed.

That led to an idea to hold the event online.

“We started sharing our Facebook page and Instagram,” master of ceremonies Kevin Callahan said. “Next thing you know, we’re getting a follower from Virginia and Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Florida, Oregon, Washington and then you get a request from Japan.”

Instead of the estimated 400 people, more than 3,600 tuned in and 43,000 left likes on social media. Seven volunteers helped put The Great Virtual Camporee together.

Life Scout Caleb Sullivan from Baltimore County said he still can’t believe the reaction.

“I got in on making a fire building video for the camp and then I started hearing about how many people were going to be involved,” the 17-year-old said. “It kind of made me nervous but I was still really excited to be involved.”

A number of activities, like knot tying tutorials, storytelling and challenges, were replicated online.

Callahan said it served as a good escape for those confined to their homes.

“I’m getting a lot of direct messages from families who were telling me, ‘Hey, we really needed this,'” he said. “It was a great experience. We got a lot of thank-yous for sure.”

