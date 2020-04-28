Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Stevensville man faces multiple charges after allegedly throwing a ducking from the Bay Bridge earlier this month, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said Tuesday.
Ethan Fowler is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals as well as misdemeanor counts of attempted aggravated cruelty to animals, animal cruelty and attempted animal cruelty.
Police said a “disturbing” video posted to social media showed Fowler throwing a duckling out of a vehicle and off the side of the bridge.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on April 18.
Online court records do now show a future court appearance for Fowler. A mugshot is not available because Fowler was given a criminal summons and was not arrested.