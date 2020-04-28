AYDEN, NC (WJZ) — A 56-year-old Baltimore native has died from complications related to a shooting in the city 47 years ago. The shooting has now been deemed a homicide.
Gary Stewart, who was 16 years old at the time, was shot in the 2100 block of E. North Avenue in East Baltimore on July 27, 1972. The shooting paralyzed Stewart.
Sometime later, he moved to Ayden, North Carolina where he spent the remainder of his life. He died on Nov. 19, 2019.
His remains were taken to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
The Pitt County medical examiner informed Baltimore Police on Monday, April 27 that Stewart died as a result of the 1972 shooting.
Although a 33-year-old suspect Jesse Grier Jr. was arrested and convicted in Stewart’s shooting at the time, Grier died in 1990.