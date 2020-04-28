BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Associated Press has declared Democrat Kweisi Mfume the winner of the special election in Maryland’s 7th congressional district.
With 40 percent of the vote in, Mfume has just over 62 percent of the vote in Baltimore and just over 59 percent in Howard County. He earned nearly unanimous support — just over 94 percent — in Baltimore City. Republican Kimberly Klacik has just under 38 percent of the vote in Baltimore County and just under 41 percent in Howard County.
Overall, Mfume has 73 percent of the vote compared to Klacik’s 27 percent.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of voting was conducted by mail, officials reported.
While three in-person voting sites were open, fewer than 1,000 people voted in-person as of 6:20 p.m. Meanwhile, the state reported receiving more than 110,000 mail-in ballots, and more will continue to come in over the coming days.
Ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday will be counted.
Mfume will replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings who died last October.
