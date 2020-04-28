GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A man was caught in Gambrills allegedly impersonating a federal law enforcement officer Monday afternoon outside of a Wegmans, police say.
Officers responded for a report for a suspicious person at the Wegmans on S. Main Chapel Way in Gambrills. An off-duty Anne Arundel County officer was alerted to a person who possibly showed a Wegmans employee a handgun.
Officers found the person, later identified as Kenneth Dion Postell, in the parking lot of the Wegmans. While speaking with the officers, the man said he was a federal law enforcement officer- which the officers learned was not true.
While they were talking with him, Postell became “agitated” and began shouting loudly, drawing the attention of store employees and customers. Officers then found a replica “Airsoft” pistol in his backpack. He was arrested and taken to Western District for processing.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have had contact with Postell to call Western District Detectives at 410-222-6255.
Postell, 53, is charged with impersonating a police officer, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and possession of forged currency.