BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens added some veteran help to their offensive line on Tuesday when the team reportedly agreed to contract terms with former Seattle Seahawks guard/tackle D.J. Fluker.

According to reports, the deal is pending a physical. If that physical is passed, it would bring the 29-year-old former first-round pick to the Charm City.

The #Ravens beefed up their O-line with some veteran experience, agreeing to terms with former #Seahawks OL DJ Fluker, source said. The deal is pending the physical for the one-time first-round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2020

Fluker, a former first-round pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2013 draft, started 14 games at guard for the Seahawks last season.

Rich get richer: #Ravens are signing former first-round pick & Seahawks OL D.J. Fluker, per reports. Fluker will turn 29 in May, started 14 games at G last year. Great locker room presence, too. #NFL @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) April 28, 2020

He was released this weekend following the NFL Draft in order to help Seattle get some salary-cap relief. The Ravens were in need of help on the interior of the offensive line following the retirement of guard Marshal Yanda earlier this offseason. And, with center Matt Skura’s status for the 2020 season up in the air due to knee surgery, Fluker adds some much-needed reinforcement inside.

The team did select a pair of interior linemen in this weekend’s draft nabbing guards Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson in the third and fourth rounds. For an offense that led the league in rushing last season, and is built on a punishing running game, the interior of the line is highly important. The team has treated it as such investing multiple drafts picks and now signing a veteran to compete.