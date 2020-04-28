



While social distancing is keeping us all at home, and events are being cancelled, celebrities and artists are finding creative new ways to stay connected to their fans. Leading the way are blockbuster authors and friends John Grisham and Stephen King, who are teaming up for an hour-long virtual event this week. “John Grisham and Stephen King in Conversation,” taking place this Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, invites readers invites readers to watch live as these two bestselling authors discuss their latest releases and answer reader questions.

Fans of the legendary storytellers will be happy to know they both have new books out this month. King’s If It Bleeds—a collection of four novellas which is receiving critical acclaim—is available now. The title story, “If It Bleeds,” features Holly Gibney, a favorite character of King’s Constant Readers who was seen most recently in The Outsider. John Grisham’s latest, Camino Winds, is on sale 4/28. This is a follow-up to his bestseller Camino Island and brings back bookstore owner and rare book dealer Bruce Cable.

To join this free event on Wednesday, April 29th, at 7pm ET, register at grishamking.eventbrite.com or tune in at Stephen King’s YouTube Channel. The authors hope attendees will consider donating to Binc, the Bookseller Industry Charitable Foundation: https://secure.donationpay.org/bincfoundation/. Fans can submit question ahead of time by using #AskKingandGrisham.