HARWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — A woman is critically injured after a pick-up truck ran off the road in Harwood on Monday, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 4600 block of Muddy Creek Road in Harwood at around 12:19 p.m. Responders learned a pick-up truck had run off the road and up an embankment where it hit a utility pole and rolled over.
Paramedics took a 37-year-old woman who was in the car to the Carrie Weedon Science Center where she was taken by Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were critical and may be life-threatening.
The driver of the pick-up truck didn’t need to be taken to the hospital, Anne Arundel County Fire said.