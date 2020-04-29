Comments
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing man who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
Deonte Vilada Belcher, 25, was last seen in the 7900 block of 33rd Street on April 11. Police said he and a friend may have been heading to the area of North and Fulton avenues in Baltimore.
Belcher is five-foot-three, weighs 125 pounds and has short black hair. Police said he also has tattoos on his neck that say “Gift” and “1995.”
Belcher was reportedly last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and Fila shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.