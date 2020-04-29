Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Personal protective equipment is critical for those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, there is a new factory up in running in Baltimore County to keep up with that demand.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and LifeBridge Health got to tour the facility Wednesday.
Olszewski got to see what is being made and talked about the important work being done.
“We know healthcare workers are among our most important frontline workers,” he said. “What you see around us is employees taking care of employees.”
The factory is located right across from the Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.
