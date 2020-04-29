Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Demolition of a portion of the Lexington Market in Baltimore is underway.
The demolition of the market’s arcade portion began Tuesday, spokesperson Dave O’Donnell said.
In February, officials broke ground on a $40 million renovation of the 238-year-old market. The upgrades will include a new 61,000 square-foot market to be built on the former south parking lot.
At the time, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said the project will lead to 270 new jobs.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-2021.
Lexington Market will remain open during construction, though it is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
https://www.facebook.com/CBSBaltimore/videos/371135533792437