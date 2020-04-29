CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 1,000 Confirmed Deaths From COVID-19 In Maryland, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Demolition of a portion of the Lexington Market in Baltimore is underway.

The demolition of the market’s arcade portion began Tuesday, spokesperson Dave O’Donnell said.

In February, officials broke ground on a $40 million renovation of the 238-year-old market. The upgrades will include a new 61,000 square-foot market to be built on the former south parking lot.

At the time, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said the project will lead to 270 new jobs.

A rendering shows the proposed new building for the Lexington Market in Baltimore. Credit: Transform Lexington

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

Lexington Market will remain open during construction, though it is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

