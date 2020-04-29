BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the department has made several criminal arrests during the coronavirus state of emergency and closed several cases.
According to Harrison, officers have seized 165 illegal firearms and made 124 gun-related arrests since March 15. Some arrests were related to drug activity, robberies and other violent acts.
“Even during the midst of COVID-19 handling, the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department remained committed to protecting and answering the call service to the citizens and residents of Baltimore,” the commissioner said Wednesday morning. “Since the beginning of the state of emergency, our officers have continued to patrol the streets with astounding resolve.”
Detectives have arrested 19 murder suspects and 10 non-fatal shooting suspects, as well.
Harrison said the city police how has a homicide clearance rate at 60%, which is significantly higher than what it was at the end of 2019.
Detectives also arrested 84 robbery suspects including 67 adults and 17 juveniles.
“While we continue to make great strides in reducing crime, this success is not ours alone,” Harrison said. “We want to thank our communities for their continuing to step up and come forward with much-needed information to help us close these cases.”
