BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made history during the 2019 season by becoming just the 2nd quarterback ever to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. His 1,206 surpassed Michael Vick’s historic 2006 season (1,039).
Combined with over 3,100 passing yards, Jackson’s season earned him the NFL MVP award and the Madden NFL 21 cover athlete spot. Now, the question is, can he replicate that performance? The oddsmakers in Las Vegas seem to believe so.
According to a report from ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook has listed the over/under total for Jackson’s 2020 rushing yards total a 999.5 and his passing yards over/under line is 3,199.5. That would surpass his passing yardage total from last season and if Jackson were to overshoot both of those targets, he would become the first player in league history with over 3,200 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.
One caveat to the conversation, no quarterback ever has had more than one 1,000 yard rushing season. And Jackson himself, ESPN reports, said last week that he doesn’t expect to have the same sort of rushing numbers this year.
“I doubt that I am going to be carrying the ball a lot going further into the future, because we have dynamic running backs and even more receivers,” Jackson said. “We are going to be pretty good, and I don’t think I’ll be running a lot.”