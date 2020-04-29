BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Army’s Thunderbirds will fly over Baltimore Saturday as a part of their salute to healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he will also deem Saturday, May 2 as “Healthcare Heroes Day” and light the city and statehouse blue.
Hogan declares Saturday, May 2 as Healthcare Heroes Day. Maryland will light the state blue; flyover from Blue Angels to salute healthcare workers on the frontlines in #Maryland. 💙💙
— Nicole Baker 🏁 (@NicoleBakerTV) April 29, 2020
“Our health care workers, including our doctors, nurses, EMTs and first responders, have proven themselves to be not just essential workers, but frontline heroes from managing a virus that can spread without symptoms, to dealing with shortages and protective equipment, while saving people’s lives, ” Hogan said, “and often while being forced to isolate themselves from their loved ones. The challenges that these heroes face are immense unprecedented and truly inspiring.
“We’re going to be asking all Marylanders to join us in lighting up the state of Maryland blue to show our immense gratitude to these men and women who truly are — the definition of Maryland strong, and may God bless each and every one of these heroes,” Hogan added.