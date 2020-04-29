BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced Wednesday a nearly $11 million grant for two Maryland Chesapeake Bay conservation projects.
The conservation projects is through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The announcement of the award follows Van Hollen’s introduction of legislation — that was cosponsored by Cardin — to increase the RCPP funds available to the Bay region.
Van Hollen issued the following statement in a press release:
“Cleaning up the Bay requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. These funds will help local farmers and landowners reduce runoff and, in turn, improve the health of the Bay. In 2017, we introduced the Chesapeake Bay Farm Bill Enhancements Act for just this purpose – to drive more funds to where they’re needed most. I’m proud to see our bill working as intended, and we will continue to fight for increased funding to protect and preserve the Bay.”