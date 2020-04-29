



Many hospital patients are unable to see their loved ones due to restrictive visitor policies amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center is finding a way to offer their patients joy and compassion.

Crystal Johnson-Brown with the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center was inspired to launch the “Cards for Patients” campaign at the hospital on April 17.

“The patients that are here, whether they are for surgery or some other medical issue, they are unable to have their loved one here with them to hold their hand, to talk to them, to comfort them,” Johnson-Brown, a telecommunications assistant manager at the hospital, said.

In around two weeks, the hospital received over 900 cards, with messages of support coming from the community and from across the nation. People of all ages and organizations, from elementary students to senior groups are encouraged to send in get-well cards so patients can grasp a sense of hope during these uncertain times.

“You just try to give them a little bit of hope or a little bit of promise,” Johnson-Brown said.

Jordan Sinclair from Glen Burnie is using these cards as an art project for her two young boys, but she said its much more than just a letter.

“I think that if we try to promote kindness and try to raise children that are thoughtful and heartwarming, then our future as a world will be better,” she said.

Hospital staff hopes this campaign serves as a reminder for people that staying connected now is more important than ever, even if it’s just with a complete stranger through a card.

For safety measures, all cards stay at the hospital and do not leave with patients.

If you’re interested in participating in “Cards for Patients”, send your cards to:

UM BWMC

Attn: Crystal Johnson-Brown

301 Hospital Drive, Lower Level

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

