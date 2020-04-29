ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Forty-five more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Maryland, data released by the state’s health department Wednesday showed.
As of Wednesday evening, 516 COVID-19 deaths were tied to the facilities, with all but eight being residents. The remaining cases were employees.
On Tuesday, the first day data was available, a total of 471 fatalities were reported. Those cases were not broken down by whether they were residents or staff.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in La Plata continues to report the most resident deaths at 34. One staff member at the facility has also died.
Of the total 985 deaths reported in Maryland, 516 — more than 52 percent — were at nursing homes and other care facilities.
Meanwhile, of the state’s total of 20,849 confirmed cases, 4822 — just over 23 percent — are tied to nursing homes, with 3,272 being residents and 1,550 being staff members.
Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order requiring universal testing of all nursing home residents and staff.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.