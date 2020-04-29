BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City agencies announced Wednesday that 14 Baltimore City Fire Department members and two Baltimore City police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
At this time, zero off-duty BCFD members are quarantining, and there are 42 members of the Baltimore City Eastern Police District that are quarantining pending test results or evaluation.
The Eastern District and all affected vehicles have been sanitized, the city police department said. Throughout the pandemic, 31 police department members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 428 members of the department have been quarantined for some length of time.
Of those 428, 360 have been cleared to return for work, the department said, and 25 members that previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been cleared to return to work.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the department is temporarily adjusting operations as a precautionary measure for the agency,” said Commissioner Harrison. “The safety of our members and citizens continues to be my top priority during this critical time, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect our members and the community,” Commissioner Harrison said.