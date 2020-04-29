BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott introduced a package of bills Tuesday at the City Council’s virtual meeting that would provide assistance to renters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott introduced the Baltimore City COVID-19 Renter Relief Act and a resolution requesting federal action in Congress to provide direct rental housing assistance.
“Residents across Baltimore pay rent. During a global health and economic emergency unlike anything we’ve experienced before, and when so many don’t know where they will get their next paycheck, no one should be facing the added stress of a rent increase,” Scott said.
The Baltimore City COVID-19 Renter Relief Act would prohibit landlords from announcing rent increases during a declared State of Emergency and within the 90-day period after the State of Emergency is lifted.
If enacted, the legislation would also prohibit fees for late payment or no payment of rent and all rent increases scheduled to take place during the State of Emergency. The ordinance will be scheduled for a hearing in the Land Use Committee.
The Council President also introduced a resolution that calls on Congress to create a direct Rental Housing Assistance fund to assist residents, protect landlords and help stabilize communities. The resolution was unanimously adopted by the City Council.
In early April, Scott introduced a resolution which called on the State to declare a moratorium on rent increases for the duration of the State of Emergency. It asked that the moratorium be retroactive to the start of the State of Emergency, and asked the State to declare a moratorium on late fees for rent.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.