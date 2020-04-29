ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has issued an executive order that requires universal testing of residents and staff at all Maryland nursing homes.
Facilities will be prioritized based on an “imminent outbreak or a current rising threat risk,” according to the Hogan administration.
Under the order, it will be mandatory for facilities to fully comply with strike teams deployed by the state. All nursing homes must have a physician, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant, or registered nurse evaluate all residents on a daily basis.
Along with that, all facilities must develop “surge staffing plans,” to ensure continuity of care in the event of an outbreak.
The governor announced new “bridge teams” to provide emergency clinical staffing.
Each bridge team will have a registered nurse and five to seven aides, sufficient to care for up to 100 skilled nursing home residents per shift.
The teams will be fully vetted and are ready to be immediately deployed to provide 24-hour coverage for nursing homes in a crisis, the administration said.
Nursing homes must also regularly update residents and staff and families on cases within their facilities.