ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — PM Pediatrics announced Wednesday it has opened a new COVID-19 testing site at its office in Annapolis to offer testing to adults and children.
The office is located at 2301A Forest Drive, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.
On-site nasal swab testing is conducted one person at a time under a secured tent located in the parking lot. All COVID-19 screening appointments must be booked in advance.
Patients wishing to receive a test must first be evaluated by a pediatric expert from PM Pediatrics, via the PM Pediatrics Anywhere telemedicine app for all ages or in-person at one of the offices for patients age 0-26.
