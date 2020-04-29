CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 1,000 Confirmed Deaths From COVID-19 In Maryland, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — PM Pediatrics announced Wednesday it has opened a new COVID-19 testing site at its office in Annapolis to offer testing to adults and children.

The office is located at 2301A Forest Drive, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.

On-site nasal swab testing is conducted one person at a time under a secured tent located in the parking lot. All COVID-19 screening appointments must be booked in advance.

Patients wishing to receive a test must first be evaluated by a pediatric expert from PM Pediatrics, via the PM Pediatrics Anywhere telemedicine app for all ages or in-person at one of the offices for patients age 0-26.

