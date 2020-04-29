



Ocean City, Maryland’s beach and boardwalk will remain closed through at least May 15 or when Gov. Larry Hogan lifts his stay at home order, town officials said Wednesday.

In addition, rental restrictions will be extended through May 22. The inlet parking lot will also remain closed through the 15th.

“Governor Hogan’s Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery laid out a path to gradually and responsibly reopen the economy, while also protecting the health and safety of our residents,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “The plan intends to move rapidly, but not recklessly. It is important that Ocean City mirror these actions to help avoid any set back in the progress we have made in our community and across the State.”

Ocean City officials closed the beaches after large crowds were reported during the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland.

“Our entire community continues to make sacrifices during this health crisis, but this has been especially difficult for our non-resident property owners who are anxious to visit their beach homes,” continued Mayor Meehan. “Although it has not been easy, we believe these restrictions have been successfully slowing the spread of the virus. If we all continue to work together over the next few weeks, hopefully we will be welcoming everyone back sooner rather than later.”

In a four-page memo sent to the mayor and city council ahead of a work session Tuesday, City Manager Doug Miller wrote that while there will be changes, they still hope to welcome visitors this summer.

“Based on what we know and admittedly based on what we hope for there will be a Season in 2020 even if different from what we have known in the past,” he wrote.

“Our hope is that July 4th will be the new Memorial Day and that the July, August, September portion of the Season will resemble typical Seasons,” the memo reads.

Read the declaration in full at www.oceancitymd.gov/covid19

