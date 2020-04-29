BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are changing their ticket policy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With Major League Baseball’s season on hold due to the virus, the Orioles are now offering fans a 125 percent credit for impacted games through the end of May. The credits can be used for future games in 2020, 2021 or 2022, the team said Wednesday.
The credit will be applied automatically. Anyone who bought tickets at the Oriole Park Box Office who wants the credit should mail them to the team at:
Baltimore Orioles
Attn: Impacted Games
333 West Camden Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
It only applies to tickets bought directly from the Orioles and not for tickets bought through third-party sellers like StubHub. Fans who bought them through third parties should contact the sellers for more information, the team said.
Fans can also request full refunds.
The team is still deciding what to do about games in June and beyond.
