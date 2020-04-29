



Whether it’s a Zoom meeting, or just a lot of Netflix, more time at home means more screen-time. One thing you may not realize, it’s impacting your posture and skin.

Dr. Natasha Sandy wants to help everyone be polished from the inside, out.

Her practice in Howard County is closed, but thanks to TeleHealth, she can still treat up to 20 patients a day.

Poor posture, lack of sleep and skin flare-ups are the main issues she’s treating right now.

So, here’s what you can do. If you’re sitting for more than four hours—especially in front of a screen—you can put yourself at risk of blood clots.

Sandy said keep your blood moving by taking a break to walk, stretch and encourage good posture with a supportive chair or by rolling a towel to use as support.

“Yoga is something that we call a moving meditation, so you’re getting the physical stretches to stretch the body, to strength the abdominal core, but you’re also getting the mental quieting of the mind,” she said.

Dr. Sandy said many patients right now are experiencing insomnia because of the rigorous lifestyle change.

Another problem is isolation skin. More breakouts, itchiness and dryness—mainly triggered by stress. Allergies, and even overeating—are directly linked to COVID-19, Sandy said.

Sandy said people are now more interested than ever with how to take care of themselves from the inside out, which is her ideology.

