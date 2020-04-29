BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore City High School seniors have been awarded full-tuition McDaniel-CollegeBound Scholarships to attend McDaniel College.
The students were surprised by McDaniel College’s Admissions and Financial Aid staff over a special Zoom announcement.
The scholarship covers full tuition for all four years at the college, a value of more than $160,000, the college said in a press release Wednesday.
Meet the five students:
Akinwumi Akinfenwa, a senior at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, is a co-captain of the track and field team and aspires to be a neurosurgeon. Watch his announcement here.
Karen Cuahutepitzi, a senior at Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy, is No. 1 in her senior class and aspires to be a midwife. Watch her announcement here.
Kayla Gauger, a senior at Green Street Academy, writes for the Green Street Gazette student newspaper, manages her high school’s football and basketball teams, and aspires to be a lawyer to “help those convicted of misdemeanors and those falsely accused”. Watch her announcement here.
Taylor-Simone Johnson, a senior at Western High School, has her own hair company, The Kulture Killer, that she hopes to expand in the future. She also aspires to become a Civil Rights lawyer and work to help those who are falsely imprisoned. Watch her announcement here.
Valerie Reown, a senior at City Neighbors High School, says she wants to bring about change in society through art and writing. She has been working on a graphic novel that she hopes to publish in the future. Watch her announcement here.