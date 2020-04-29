Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for low-lying areas of Baltimore.
Then a coastal flood watch will be in effect for most of Thursday across the state.
The National Weather Service says low-lying areas of Baltimore city and county could flood especially around high tide.
Flooding is possible along Thames Street and along the promenade at the Inner Harbor.
Tides may increase two to three feet above normal.
Then on Thursday, Widespread heavy rainfall is expected in the afternoon into the evening along and ahead of a strong cold front.
