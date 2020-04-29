ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state’s Department of Health has launched an ‘Operation Roll Call” to check in on Maryland’s veterans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Veterans or a veteran’s family members can get a check-in call once a week or bi-weekly from the Maryland Commitment to Veterans hotline. The callers can offer support or just be a
To sign up for a call the veteran or veteran’s family, with their written consent, can call the MCV 24/7 Hotline at 1-877-770-4801 to register.
The person must have a working cell phone or landline and reside in Maryland. They must also supply the name and contact information for someone who can check in on them in case they don’t pick up.
The roll call caller will attempt to reach the person three times before reaching out to the alternate contact.
