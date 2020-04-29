SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man from Severn is in custody after he allegedly invaded a home and tried to steal a purse from a woman living there, police say.
Officers responded for a home invasion in the 1600 block of Meade Village in Severn at around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect, a man who police say knew the victims, went into the home, up into the victim’s upstairs bedroom and pointed a gun at her, assaulted her and demanded her purse.
The suspect took the victim’s purse and fled the home.
A man living in the home pursued the suspect outside where the suspect pointed a weapon at the man and continued to flee.
Officers found the woman’s purse in a trash can outside. Detectives later found the suspect and arrested him.
The suspect, Dashaun Darrell Henson, is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm, handgun on person, theft of $100 to under $1,500, credit card theft and fourth-degree burglary.