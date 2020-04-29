Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Dunkin locations are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to all healthcare professionals and first responders now through May 16.
The offer is through the Parmar Network franchisee, who reopened its 14 locations to serve Marylanders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Then on National Nurses Day, May 6, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut – no purchase necessary – to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.
Below list of reopened Dunkin’ locations includes a store-by-store breakdown of amenities on how guests can frequent their respective restaurant:
Carroll County:
- 1401 S Main St. Mt Airy, MD 21771
- Drive-thru, Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub for Baskin-Robbins
- 703 Lisbon Center Dr. Woodbine, MD 21797
- Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub for Baskin-Robbins
Howard County
- 12210 Clarksville Pike Clarksville, MD 21029
- Drive-thru, Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub for Baskin-Robbins
- 8205 Snowden River Pkwy. Columbia, MD 21045
- Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub
- 5880 Robert Oliver Pl. Columbia, MD 21045
- Drive-thru, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering
- 10430 Shaker Dr. Columbia, MD 21046
- Drive-thru, Carry-out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub
- 8455 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043
- Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub
- 9469 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043
- Drive-thru, Carry-out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub for Baskin-Robbins
- 4872 Montgomery Rd. Ellicott City, MD 21043
- Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub
- 6010 Meadowridge Center Dr. Elkridge, MD 21075
-
- Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub
- 1741 Dorsey Rd. Hanover, MD 21076
- Drive-Thru, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub
- 7530 Montpelier Rd. Laurel, MD 20723
-
- Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub
- 8305 Ice Crystal Dr. Laurel, MD 20723
-
- Carry Out, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub for Baskin-Robbins
Montgomery County:
- 9803 Main St. Damascus, MD 20872
- Drive-Thru, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, Grubhub for Baskin-Robbins
