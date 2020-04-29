JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WJZ) — A shipment of medical supplies from Turkey is now in the U.S.
Earlier Tuesday, a Turkish military plane landed at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, carrying protective medical equipment and hand sanitizer.
The supplies were sent here by NATO ally Turkey to help with the United States’ fight against the coronavirus.
Other nations have donated to the U.S. throughout the pandemic, including Egypt.
Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, co-chair of the House Egyptian Caucus, said he was told that the country sent 200,000 masks, 48,000 shoe covers, 20,000 surgical caps, 3,000 biohazard suits, 2,000 disposable surgical suits/scrubs and an assortment of other medical consumables and testing/diagnostic components.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced earlier this month South Korea had donated half a million COVID-19 tests to the state of Maryland.
It was the first-ever direct flight from Seoul to Maryland.
