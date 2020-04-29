CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 1,000 Confirmed Deaths From COVID-19 In Maryland, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Community Engagement Center teamed up with the Southwest Baltimore’s Arabber Preservation Society to deliver 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Baltimore community members.

Arabbers are street vendors who sell fruits and vegetables from horse-drawn carts. These carts made it possible for UMB to deliver the donation from Holly Poultry to residents.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The donation will help to feed about 900 families during this uncertain time.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

