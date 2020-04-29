Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Community Engagement Center teamed up with the Southwest Baltimore’s Arabber Preservation Society to deliver 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Baltimore community members.
Arabbers are street vendors who sell fruits and vegetables from horse-drawn carts. These carts made it possible for UMB to deliver the donation from Holly Poultry to residents.
The donation will help to feed about 900 families during this uncertain time.
