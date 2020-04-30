



Eighty-eight people have been charged with violating the governor’s coronavirus-related executive orders, Maryland State Police reported Thursday.

Between March 24 and April 29, police have responded to 2,643 calls of service and conducted more than 32,399 compliance checks related to Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay at home order and orders related to business closures and etc.

Police have also charged a total of 88 people with violating that order.

Maryland State Police previously provided WJZ some details of the arrests state police made earlier this month.

On March 27, 41-year-old Shawn Marshall Myers was arrested after throwing a bonfire with dozens of people at his Charles County home.

Myers has since said he regrets throwing the bonfire and is taking the pandemic seriously.

“I definitely regret the way I handled it,” he told WTTG-TV. “I wish I had been more informed, and given the opportunity to do it over again, I wouldn’t do it the same way.”

On March 29, a person in Carroll County was found hosting a party at a hotel to underage youths. Ryan Serra, 26, of Lutherville, was charged with violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order as well as ten counts of allowing a minor to possess alcohol.

On April 3, a person in Cecil County was found passed out behind the wheel outside a police barrack. That person was charged with a DUI and violating the governor’s order.

In Queen Anne’s County, a pawn shop was operating on April 4 after receiving a warning days earlier. On the same day, state police said a person dragged a state trooper while fleeing a traffic stop.

A suspect was charged on April 5 in Prince George’s County for operating an unregistered motorcycle on I-495. The suspect ran the motorcycle into the side of a state police patrol car. The person was charged with traffic and criminal offenses as well.

On April 6, a person was involved in a car accident in Baltimore and cited for non-essential travel during the governor’s order.

Then on April 9, a person in Prince George’s County was charged with a DUI and violating the governor’s order.

State police said there are charges pending for another incident in Cecil County.

