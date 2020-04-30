



Baltimore City residents who work in the front lines of health care can now apply to park in city-owned garages for free during the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is meant to help these city residents find parking in or near their neighborhood when they get home after work shifts during this time.

11 Baltimore city-owned parking garages will be open for them to park in for free under a few conditions.

They must provide proof that they live in Baltimore and that they are a health care worker. City residents can apply here.

When applicants are approved, they can go pick up a garage access card at the approved garage and start parking there immediately.

Find each Baltimore City-owned parking garage on Google Maps. Residents can also download the city’s Garages Brochure.

The city also lifted parking meter and parking meter restrictions in March until the emergency has been lifted.

The Parking Authority of Baltimore remains closed, but staff is available to help the public with any questions via email parkingauthority@bcparking.com or by phone at (443) 573-2800.

