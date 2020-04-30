



The Baltimore National Aquarium announced Thursday that their Animal Rescue team has successfully rehabilitated and released the gray seal known as “Huckleberry Finn” back into the Atlantic Ocean.

The seal, which was originally rescued in February at Assateague State Park, was taken back to the park by the rescue team and released into the wild.

Named Huckleberry Finn in keeping with the rescue team’s theme for this year of storybook characters, the gray seal was found to be extremely dehydrated, underweight and had external signs of wounds and infection according to the Animal Health and Rescue teams.

In his two months at the Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center, Huck gained more than 30 pounds and regained his swimming ability.

Grey seal Huck Finn is released on Assateague Island | April 29, 2020 Credit: National Aquarium Grey seal Huck Finn is released on Assateague Island | April 29, 2020

“While the staff will miss watching Huck and fellow rescued seal Pippi interact like siblings, they know he is ready to return to his natural habitat and that his feisty personality will serve him well,” the Aquarium said in a statement.

The Animal Health and Rescue team is still caring for another gray seal, nicknamed Pippi Longstocking.