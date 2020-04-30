Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old woman was charged with handgun violations after she was found to be in possession of an illegal gun.
Baltimore police searched a home in the 4000 block of Grantley Road. Police raided the home after another illegal gun was linked to that address.
Officers seized a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number and arrested a woman there.
She was taken to central booking where she was charged and is awaiting to see a court commissioner.
Police did not release her mugshot.
The police commissioner recently announced that the department has seized 165 illegal firearms since March 15.