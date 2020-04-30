CORONAVIRUS IN MDCOVID-19 Deaths Pass 1K In MD
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the Charm City Circulator will be modifying its hours of operation in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Effective Friday, May 01, the Charm City Circulator will begin the new operating schedule listed below:

  • Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Under executive orders by Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Jack Young, all riders must wear face coverings prior to boarding any bus, and face coverings must stay on for the duration of the trip.

In addition, all CCC passengers should enter and exit Circulator busses through the rear doors at all times.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

